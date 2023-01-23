scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Jude Law-starrer Star Wars: Skeleton Crew wraps filming

Jon Watts has directed Jude Law-starrer Star Wars: Skeleton Crew from a script by Christopher Ford.

Jude Law's Star Wars Skeleton CrewJude Law-starrer Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series will stream on Disney+. (Photos: fantasticbeastsmovie/Instagram, julianapotterstunts/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Jude Law-starrer Star Wars: Skeleton Crew wraps filming
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Disney Plus Hotstar series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law, has finished shooting. Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a video on Instagram celebrating the series wrap.

“That’s a Wrap on Skeleton Crew! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I fell so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!” Cottle captioned the video.

Star Wars Skeleton Crew shooting (Photo: georgejcottle/Instagram)

Stunt actor Juliana Potter also shared a message on her Instagram Stories after the wrap, “Going to miss my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stunt family. So grateful. Can’t wait for the world to see what’s in store.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Star Wars spin-off series was officially greenlit in May 2022 during the Star Wars convention in Anaheim. Jon Watts has directed the show from a script by Christopher Ford.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are executive producers on the show. It is scheduled to premiere later this year.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 12:11 IST
Next Story

Bhiwani gets the 30th Ind-Israel centre of excellence

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce's performance
Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce’s performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close