scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Jude Law, Jason Bateman to star in and produce Netflix’s Black Rabbit series

Details about the plot of Black Rabbit series are currently under wraps.

Jude Law and Jason BatemanThe details about the characters of Jude Law and Jason Bateman in Black Rabbit are unknown for now. (Photos: fantasticbeastsmovie/Instagram, ozark/Instagram)

Hollywood stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to develop Black Rabbit limited series for Netflix as executive producers. The duo will also star in the one-hour show. According to entertainment website Variety, Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the series. Bateman will produce Black Rabbit via his and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films along with Law and Ben Jackson’s Riff Raff Entertainment and Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures. Details about the plot are currently under wraps.

Bateman has previously starred in Netflix’s Ozark series, which concluded in April this year. He is also executive producing Florida Man for the streamer.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:55:25 am
Next Story

Khakee The Bihar Chapter teaser: Netflix unveils Neeraj Pandey and Karan Tacker’s blood-soaked crime series

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement