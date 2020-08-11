Joseph Gordon Levitt: Project Power is a refreshing, fun ride

Project Power will stream on Netflix. Project Power will stream on Netflix.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a cop in upcoming Netflix superhero film Project Power. Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, Project Power also stars Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback.

In the world of Project Power, a pill begins to be circulated that “unlocks” superpowers for five minutes. Only, one will not know what powers they will get until they pop it, and the pill may also kill the user.

Crime soars on the streets of New Orleans due to the pill. A cop Frank (Gordon-Levitt), a former soldier Art (Foxx) and a teenager Robin (Fishback) team up to restore order and also get to those who designed the pill.

Talking about Project Power, Joseph Gordon-Levitt said in a statement, “Genre can get formulaic quickly and for a while it started feeling like a lot of movies were becoming too similar to one another. But the way that Henry and Rel approached shooting this film — it’s going to be a refreshing, fun ride for people to watch.”

Gordon-Levitt has previously starred in another superhero movie. He played the role of John Blake in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Mattson Tomlin, who is writing The Batman with Matt Reeves, has penned Project Power. Tomlin said, “The script underwent a lot of changes as scripts do when movies get made. But one of the scenes that basically never changed is the scene with Art and Robin when she’s stitching him up and she starts talking about being a rapper. That scene is fun for a lot of reasons, but so much of what Art says is important: that the system is really designed to just tear you down and put you in your place and you have to find your power — a way to break out. It was so clear to me that this had to be a fight-the-system movie.”

Project Power premieres on August 14 on Netflix.

