Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip in The Crown season 5 and 6

Jonathan Pryce earned an Oscar nomination for his turn as Pope Francis in The Two Popes. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Veteran Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce has joined the cast of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, Deadline reported. Pryce, best known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, HBO’s Game of Thrones and recently The Two Popes, will star in The Crown as Prince Philip in season 5 and 6.

Pryce will take over the role from Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith, who portrayed the character in earlier seasons.

Jonathan Pryce, who was also a significant part of Amazon Prime Video’s science-fiction series Tales from the Loop recently, earned an Oscar nomination for his turn as Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

In Game of Thrones, the actor played High Sparrow. In the Pirates of the Caribbean films, he was seen as Governor Weatherby Swann, the father of Keira Knightley’s character Elizabeth Swann.

The Crown, which casts new actors as the lead actors every two seasons, chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation to the present day. Claire Foy played the main role, before Olivia Colman took over. Imelda Staunton will be seen as Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons.

