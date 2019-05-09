Priyanka Chopra is excited about Jonas Brothers documentary Chasing Happiness

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas will soon share the story of their band Jonas Brothers in Chasing Happiness, a documentary which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. The announcement has come after the band said their fifth studio album Happiness Begins will be released on June 7.

Advertising

As reported by Variety, the documentary is expected to narrate the story of the Jonas Brothers from their growing up days in New Jersey, the band reaching the zenith of success, the sudden split of Jonas Brothers in 2013 to their reunion and launch of their new album after ten years. The documentary film is directed by John Lloyd Taylor.

To promote the documentary, Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas shot a video where they are talking to Alexa. As they ask her who is her favourite singer, Alexa replies, “I don’t think it gets better than Beyonce.” Expecting her to change her mind with their documentary, Joe Jonas asks her, “When does Jonas Brothers’ Chasing Happiness premiere?” The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of Jonas Brothers with the caption, “It’s official… Just ask Alexa 🙃 Our documentary #ChasingHappiness premieres June 4th only on Amazon @PrimeVideo 🎉”

Alexa, set a reminder for June 4. The @JonasBrothers documentary, #ChasingHappiness, is coming to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/wkPgXwlBJe — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) May 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas’ wife and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra talked about the Jonas Brothers as she made an appearance on the talk show TODAY. Joking how the band got together after her marriage to Nick, PeeCee said, “It’s amazing to see the world’s reaction around these guys and what they stand for. They stand for family, they stand for hope, they stand for togetherness and their real relationship with each other is so inspiring. These guys love hanging out with each other.”

Advertising

Priyanka also shared a poster of Chasing Happiness and wrote, “Proud, excited, all the feels for your documentary Chasing Happiness.”

Also, the Jonas Brothers have announced their 40-city “Happiness Begins” tour that will begin on August 7 in Miami. They will travel to Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago and Dallas among other cities before wrapping it up in Los Angeles on October 20.