Jon Favreau plans to direct an episode of The Mandalorian season two

Jon Favreau says he expects to direct an episode in the second season of the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Favreau, who serves as writer and executive producer on the project, also revealed the work on the second season of the show is underway.

“We’re working on season two, writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually.

“I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing ‘Lion King’. So I’ll step in for one of them,” the “Iron Man” and “Jungle Book” director told Entertainment Weekly.

The upcoming live-action Star Wars series stars Pedro Pascal in the title role as the lone Outer Rim bounty hunter.

The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi.

Disney and Lucasfilm are yet officially announce a sophomore season of the series.

The Mandalorian premieres November 12.