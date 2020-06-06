Jon Favreau confirms The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere date

The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney) The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney)

The second season of The Mandalorian, the Disney+ TV series set in the Star Wars universe, is on track for an October release since the principal photography was finished before the coronavirus outbreak. Creator Jon Favreau confirmed the same when he was speaking on a session for the virtual version of the ATX Television Festival.

He explained, “We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us.”

The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. It is about an ace bounty hunter, the titular Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal, who due to recession in the wake of Galactic Empire’s obliteration, takes up a near-impossible job from a well-paying client.

The first season, launched with Disney’s streaming service as one of its most high profile offerings, was very well received by the critics. It scored a 93 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, “Action-packed and expertly-crafted — if at times a bit too withholding — The Mandalorian is a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe that benefits greatly from the cuteness of its cargo.”

Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers also starred in the inaugural season. Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Timothy Olyphant among others have joined the cast of season 2.

