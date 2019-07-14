Toggle Menu
Jon Favreau already working on The Mandalorian season 2https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/jon-favreau-already-working-on-the-mandalorian-season-2-5828625/

Jon Favreau already working on The Mandalorian season 2

Led by Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian is a live-action Star Wars series that stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi.

The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian premieres November 12 on Disney+.

Jon Favreau has revealed he has already started writing the second season of The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+.

Led by Pedro Pascal, the upcoming live-action Star Wars series is heading to the streaming platform by Disney studio.

Favreau, who serves as writer and executive producer on the project, said the team has finished work on the debut installment.

“We’re done with the first season. I’m actually writing part of the second season now. So I’m having a blast,” he told Jimmy Kimmel on the host’s late-night show on Thursday.

Advertising

The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi.

Disney and Lucasfilm are yet officially announce a sophomore season of the series.

The Mandalorian premieres November 12 on Disney+.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hollywood believing in people of colour’s ability to lead films is great: Kumail Nanjiani
2 Marc Maron talks about his Joker role
3 Salman Khan: Long live morals, principles and ethics