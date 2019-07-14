Jon Favreau already working on The Mandalorian season 2

Jon Favreau has revealed he has already started writing the second season of The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+.

Led by Pedro Pascal, the upcoming live-action Star Wars series is heading to the streaming platform by Disney studio.

Favreau, who serves as writer and executive producer on the project, said the team has finished work on the debut installment.

“We’re done with the first season. I’m actually writing part of the second season now. So I’m having a blast,” he told Jimmy Kimmel on the host’s late-night show on Thursday.

The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi.

Disney and Lucasfilm are yet officially announce a sophomore season of the series.

The Mandalorian premieres November 12 on Disney+.