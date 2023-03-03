Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Saurabh Shukla are looking for ‘comedy ka baap’; Chunky Pandey says ‘I am only Ananya’s dad’

After releasing their first teaser, which was a parody of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene from Pathaan, Disney+ Hotstar has released the new teaser of Pop Kaun. The new teaser features Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever and Kunal Kemmu. The teaser has them congratulating each other on being the best comic.

As Kunal wonders who is playing his father on the show, Nupur Sanon gets ready to reveal the spoiler but the entire cast warns them against it.

Watch the new teaser of Pop Kaun here:

Disney+ Hotstar released the teaser with the caption, “Aa rahe hain comedy ke diggaj, machane comedy ka hungama!”

In an earlier statement, Johnny Lever said, “From old school punches to new age gags, Pop Kaun has it all. With Pop Kaun, I’m making my digital debut and what better way to enter into the digital world than to be a part of the biggest comedy show of the year.”

“Pop Kaun is an out and out comedy that audiences across generations can enjoy. With every growing episode there’s a new way to look at the same story. Viewers will witness their favorite comedy actors come together and bring a lot of madness on screen,” Saurabh Shukla said.

The show has been created and directed by Farhad Samji. Samji is presently looking forward to the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which stars Salman Khan.