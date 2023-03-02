Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla parody Pathaan scene ft Shah Rukh-Salman Khan, take a dig at Kapil Sharma in Pop Kaun’s teaser. Watch

Disney Plus Hotstar recently released the first teaser of their upcoming comedy show Pop Kaun, featuring comedy veterans Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla.

In the promo, both Saurabh and Johnny are seated side by side wearing pathan suits, clearly spoofing the post-credit scene from Pathaan, with Saurabh channelling Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan being played by Johnny.

Like in Pathaan where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had spoken about doing actioners and having been in the movies for three decades, in the same fashion, both Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever wonder who will take their place after they retire from the comedy scene. At one point they even throw shade at comedian Kapil Sharma without naming him, labelling him as the person who calls celebrities on his TV show. In the end, Johnny says in Hindi that they can’t leave this job to the ‘kids’, implying that both Saurabh and Johnny would continue to entertain the masses until further notice.

Even the caption of the clip had a Pathaan connection, which twisted SRK’s viral dialogue from the trailer: “Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye mausam bigadne nahi, comedy hone wala hai!”. Pop Kaun has been created by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji, who is now looking forward to the release of his directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, both Saurabh and Johnny seem excited about their new project.

Johnny Lever said in a statement, “From old school punches to new age gags, Pop Kaun has it all. With Pop Kaun, I’m making my digital debut and what better way to enter into the digital world than to be a part of the biggest comedy show of the year. The creation and direction of Farhad Samji takes the show to newer heights and we are really excited for audiences to enjoy this laughter riot on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Saurabh Shukla also chimed in and stated, “Pop Kaun is an out and out comedy that audiences across generations can enjoy. With every growing episode there’s a new way to look at the same story. Viewers will witness their favorite comedy actors come together and bring a lot of madness on screen. With Farhad Samji’s creation and direction, we are looking forward to the show releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.”