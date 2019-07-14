John Wick creator Derek Kolstad boards Falcon and the Winter Soldier series

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad has been roped in for Falcon & Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere on Disney+ streaming service.

Advertising

A source told TheWrap, Kolstad has joined the writing team on the limited series from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kari Skogland is attached to direct the six-part miniseries, which is eyeing an August 2020 debut.

The upcoming series will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively.

Advertising

The duo were most recently seen in Avengers: Endgame, which saw Captain America (Chris Evans) pass the mantle on to Falcon.

Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl are in negotiations to return as Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo in the series.

A representative for Marvel declined to comment.