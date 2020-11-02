scorecardresearch
John Turturro joins Apple TV+ thriller Severance

Apple TV+'s Severance is set in Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | November 2, 2020 3:21:10 pm
John Turturro, John Turturro severance, severanceJohn Turturro will play Irving, a long-time, dependable employee at the company in Severance. (Photo: John Turturro/Twitter)

Emmy winner John Turturro, best known for miniseries The Plot Against America and The Night Of, has boarded the cast of Apple TV’s thriller drama Severance. The workplace thriller drama series is set in Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turturro will play Irving, a long-time, dependable employee at the company.

Severance also stars Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott. The duo is also attached to produce.

Actor-director Ben Stiller is helming the series created by Dan Erickson. Both are also attached as executive producers on the project.

The cast also features Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock and Zach Cherry.

