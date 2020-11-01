scorecardresearch
Joey King to headline upcoming The Princess movie

Joey King, who mostly recently starred in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2, will executive produce The Princess.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | November 1, 2020 12:04:48 pm
joey king the princess movieJoey King will soon lead the upcoming The Princess film. (Photo: Instagram/joeyking)

Actor Joey King will star in the feature film The Princess, which has been acquired by 20th Century Studios. According to Deadline, the studio will develop the movie for streamer Hulu. The project has a speculative screenplay from Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps as of now but it is being touted as a Rapunzel meets The Raid story. It will be produced by Original Film’s Neal H Moritz and Toby Jaffe alongside Derek Kolstad.

King, whose performance in the recently-released Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 was much appreciated, will executive produce the movie along with Lustig and Thornton.

The actor is also in talks to join superstar Brad Pitt in upcoming action thriller Bullet Train, being developed for Sony Pictures. Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, penned by Kotaro Isaka.

