Joel Edgerton joins Barry Jenkins’ Underground Railroad series

Actor-director Joel Edgerton has boarded the cast of Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad.
The 44-year-old actor joins Thuso Mbedu, Chase W Dillon, and Aaron Pierre in the project, which is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s book of the same name, according to Variety.
Edgerton will portray Ridgeway, a slavecatcher. Jenkins will be directing all the episodes of the series.
The director will also executive produce the project through his banner Pastel Productions alongside actor Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.