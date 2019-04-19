Toggle Menu
Joel Edgerton joins Barry Jenkins’ Underground Railroad serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/joel-edgerton-joins-barry-jenkins-underground-railroad-series-5684232/

Joel Edgerton joins Barry Jenkins’ Underground Railroad series

Joel Edgerton joins Thuso Mbedu, Chase W Dillon, and Aaron Pierre in Amazon's Underground Railroad series, which is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's book of the same name.

Joel Edgerton photos
Joel Edgerton has boarded the cast of Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad.

Actor-director Joel Edgerton has boarded the cast of Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad.

The 44-year-old actor joins Thuso Mbedu, Chase W Dillon, and Aaron Pierre in the project, which is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s book of the same name, according to Variety.

Edgerton will portray Ridgeway, a slavecatcher. Jenkins will be directing all the episodes of the series.

The director will also executive produce the project through his banner Pastel Productions alongside actor Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Courage' special brings author Brené Brown to Netflix
2 Judi Dench's spy role in Red Joan different from James Bond
3 Cannes Film Festival 2019: Heavyweights in world cinema to compete for top honour