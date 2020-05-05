Joe Russo closes deal to write Extraction 2

Joe Russo’s Extraction is streaming on Netflix. Joe Russo’s Extraction is streaming on Netflix.

Filmmaker Joe Russo has started working on a sequel to Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction.

The director wrote and co-produced the action thriller, which debuted on Netflix in April.

Russo told Deadline that he has inked a deal for the sequel that might build upon the open ending of the first movie.

“The deal is closed for me to write ‘Extraction 2’, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” the filmmaker said.

“We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience,” he added.

Sam Hargrave, who worked with Russo and his brother Anthony on Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, directed the movie about a black-ops mercenary (Hemsworth) who must rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The movie also featured Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour.

Joe and Anthony both produced the movie through their banner AGBO.

