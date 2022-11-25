scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Joe and Anthony Russo and David Reil team up for new series on cryptocurrency firm FTX

The Russo Brothers, known for many Marvel blockbusters such as Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers films, are expected direct the first episode in the new series on cryptocurrency firm FTX.

Russo BrothersRusso brother's next project Citadel is all set to release soon. (Photo: PR)

Filmmaker duo Joe and Anthony Russo’s production banner AGBO will produce a new Prime Video series, detailing the rise and fall of cryptocurrency platform FTX. According to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be penned by David Weil, who earlier created Hunters for the streaming service. The Russos, known for many Marvel blockbusters such as Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers films, are expected direct the first episode.

FTX was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019 and it quickly became one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the market. However, a series of revelations in the last one month led to devastating losses at FTX and its related trading firm Alameda Research, with FTX eventually filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and a group of investors suing the company and several celebrity endorsers for fraud.

The Russos are currently awaiting the release of their much-anticipated spy series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The show will debut on Prime Video.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 01:57:53 pm
Next Story

‘We have nothing but fishing’: Why Kolis of Mumbai are building man-made ponds in Mithi river

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par
Meet Darsheel Safary: Taare Zameen Par’s child actor is now all grown up
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close