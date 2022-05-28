Jodie Foster to star in True Detective season 4

Acclaimed actor Jodie Foster is set to play the lead role in the fourth season of HBO’s popular True Detective series. According to Deadline, Foster will also executive produce True Detective: Night Country.

In the show, written and directed by Issa Lopez, Jodie Foster will essay the role of Detective Liz Danvers.

The series is focuses on Detectives Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska.

“The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice,” the plotline reads.

Other executive producers are Barry Jenkins and Alan Page Arriaga, who has also co-written the season with Lopez.

The show marks Foster’s first major TV role for as an adult. The actor, who started her career at 12 with film Taxi Driver, has featured in series such as Gunsmoke, My Three Sons and ABC’s TV spin-off of Paper Moon as a child.