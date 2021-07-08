Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur are lovestruck in Toofaan’s new song Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho

Toofaan will premiere on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

After the high-octane anthem “Todun Taak”, the makers of Toofan on Thursday dropped the music video of the romantic number “Jo Tum Aagaye Ho”, featuring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur.

“Jo Tum Aagaye Ho” has a very soothing feel to it. The song also beautifully defines the relationship between Farhan’s Aziz and Mrunal’s Pooja as they are seen slowly falling in love.

Composed by Samuel and Akanksha, and penned by Javed Akhtar, “Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho” has been crooned by Arijit Singh.

Also Read | Toofaan trailer: Farhan Akhtar fights for redemption in Amazon Prime Video film

Besides Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. It marks the second collaboration of Mehra and Akhtar after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Toofan will start streaming from July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.