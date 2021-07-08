scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur are lovestruck in Toofaan’s new song Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho

Composed by Samuel and Akanksha, and penned by Javed Akhtar, Toofan's latest song “Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho” has been crooned by Arijit Singh.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 8, 2021 1:20:34 pm
farhan akhtar, mrunal thakurToofaan will premiere on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

After the high-octane anthem “Todun Taak”, the makers of Toofan on Thursday dropped the music video of the romantic number “Jo Tum Aagaye Ho”, featuring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur.

“Jo Tum Aagaye Ho” has a very soothing feel to it. The song also beautifully defines the relationship between Farhan’s Aziz and Mrunal’s Pooja as they are seen slowly falling in love.

Composed by Samuel and Akanksha, and penned by Javed Akhtar, “Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho” has been crooned by Arijit Singh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Toofaan trailer: Farhan Akhtar fights for redemption in Amazon Prime Video film

Besides Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. It marks the second collaboration of Mehra and Akhtar after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Toofan will start streaming from July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

dilip kumar funeral amitabh bachchan saira banu, abhishek subhash ghai
Amitabh Bachchan, Subhash Ghai and others attend Dilip Kumar’s funeral

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement