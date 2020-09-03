JL50 trailer: Of a plane crash and time travel

JL50 will start streaming on SonyLIV on September 4.

The trailer of SonyLIV’s upcoming mystery thriller JL5O is out. From what we see in the trailer, the web series seems to be different from the thrillers in the Indian web space.

In the web series, Abhay Deol plays a CBI officer who is investigating an aeroplane crash. What is intriguing about his investigation is, the aeroplane in question disappeared 35 years ago in Kolkata and reappeared only now. Rajesh Sharma is helping Deol in the investigation.

Watch the trailer of JL50 starring Abhay Deol

Another interesting character of the web series is played by veteran actor Pankaj Kapur who suggests time travel as the reason behind the mysterious plane crash. However, Deol’s character Shantanu believes the entire mystery is just being staged as time travel, and there is definitely more to this crash than meets the eye.

Piyush Mishra and Ritika Anand look like they are playing the antagonists in JL50. What exactly happened to flight JL50 will be known on September 4 when the series, written and directed by Shailender Vyas, starts streaming on SonyLIV.

