JL50 teaser: Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur star in intriguing thriller about a missing airplane

JL50 is being touted as an intense thriller series.

The teaser of SonyLIV’s upcoming web series JL50 is out. The short video introduces us to the basic premise — a plane that went missing 35 years ago crashed a week back. The one-line narrative seems enticing, and so does the setting of the thriller series. JL50 is set in West Bengal’s Lava where we see Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur’s characters talking about the missing plane.

By the looks of it, Deol is playing an intelligence officer who is interrogating a potential suspect, portrayed by Kapur. The background score and the way the short scene in the clip plays out has a quiet sense of danger about it.

The official synopsis of JL50 reads, “How can a plane crash 35 years after taking off? Presenting an edge-of-the-seat thriller, #JL50 – a #SonyLIVOriginals streaming soon, only on #SonyLIV.”

The release date of JL50 is yet to be announced.

