JJ Abrams to produce a Justice League Dark TV series for HBO Max

A Justice League Dark TV series is in the works at WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is the production company behind the project. The company had signed a 250 million dollar production deal with WarnerMedia last year. In January, we learned that Abrams had expressed interest in the Justice League Dark property and will develop movies and shows based on it.

It is not clear if Abrams will be creatively involved as a showrunner, writer or director.

Justice League Dark is a team of superheroes who fight supernatural and mystical threats, unlike the original Justice League (the one with Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman) who fight alien warlords like Darkseid, mad scientists and such. JLD consists of weird and offbeat DC characters like John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Etrigan the Demon, Swamp Thing and Black Orchid among others.

A movie on JLD has long been in development at Warner Bros. Guillermo del Toro was going to direct using a script of his own, but he departed. In 2016, Doug Liman was recruited to direct, but he too left the project.

Justice League Dark comics come under the horror genre, and we expect the same with the TV adaptation.

