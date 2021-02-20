scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Latest news

JJ Abrams’ Subject to Change to release on HBO Max

JJ Abrams, known for directing movies such as Star Trek series and two Star Wars instalments, will pen the show Subject to Change, along with Jennifer Yale, who will serve as the showrunner.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
Updated: February 20, 2021 8:47:55 pm
jj abrams newsSubject to Change is based on an original story idea by JJ Abrams. (Photo: AP/File)

Filmmaker JJ Abrams has set series Subject to Change as his next project at streamer HBO Max.

The show is based on an original story idea by Abrams and it will be produced by the filmmaker’s production banner Bad Robot.

Abrams, known for directing movies such as Star Trek series and two Star Wars instalments, will pen the show along with Jennifer Yale, who will serve as the showrunner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The story is about a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure.

“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,” Abrams said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, described the new show as “complex, eye-opening thriller”.

“It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of JJ, Jennifer and the Bad Robot team,” she added.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Bad Robot will produce in association Warner Bros. Television.

Abrams and Yale will also serve as executive producers alongside Ben Stephenson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tiger shroff, ananya panday, janhvi kapoor, taapsee pannu
12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement