Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat 2 gets a release date

The much-awaited sequel of Panchayat is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 20. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the light-hearted series, starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, will take the audience through the hilarious and tumultuous journey of Abhishek (Kumar), the engineering graduate who joins as secretary of a panchayat office in Phulera.

Taking off from the successful first season, Panchayat 2 will delve deeper into the equation between Abhishek, Manju Devi (Gupta) and Pradhan pati (Yadav), as he gets comfortable in Phulera. With the characters navigating through the complexities in the village, team Panchayat is up against a new opposition who is set to cause havoc in their lives.

Sharing the date announcement, Prime Video’s social media pages posted, “intezaar hua khatam kyunki panchayat jald hogi aarambh! 🎬 #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20”.

Panchayat launched in April 2020 and received a positive response. The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik wrote in her review, “Panchayat incisively breaks the dual-tone presentation of the Indian small town in mainstream narratives. We are not treated to the lush fields and everyone singing and dancing – a nod to Yashraj/DDLJ — nor are we treated to a Gangs of Wassyepur throwback, where everyone has a weapon slinging from their backs. Here there is a rifle, but its usage is highly incidental. There is some rivalry, but again, its sole purpose is comic relief.”

From the stables of TVF, Panchayat 2 also stars Biswapati Sarkar and Chandan Roy.