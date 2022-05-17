Jitendra Kumar on whether his character will find love in Panchayat Season 2: ‘First, he needs to figure out…’

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who became a sensation after starring in several TVF series, will soon grace the small screen with Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat Season 2.

The streaming giant on Tuesday released a video of the actor answering questions about his experience of shooting in the village, eating bottle gourd (lauki) and his character Abhishek finding love in the show.

When asked about the recurring motif of lauki in part one of the show, Jitendra Kumar laughed and said, “Lauki is jawani ka pyaar. We used to hate it as kids, but as you grow up, you realise its value. And a homegrown one actually tastes like butter.”

So far, Abhishek does not have a love interest in the show. When questioned about the character’s potential life partner, Jitendra said, “First, he needs to figure out what he wants. And once he has that down, he will find love too.”

The actor also opened up about what can be expected from the show in its second installment. He said, “The stories of the village, its people and their trials and tribulations that we found interesting in season 1. Those are the things you will connect with once again in the second season too.”

Also starring Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, Panchayat Season 2 will stream from May 20 on Amazon Prime Video.