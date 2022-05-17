scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Jitendra Kumar on whether his character will find love in Panchayat Season 2: ‘First, he needs to figure out…’

Also starring Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, Panchayat Season 2 will stream from May 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 6:05:08 pm
jitendra kumarPanchayat actor Jitendra Kumar. (Photo: Amazon Prime)

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who became a sensation after starring in several TVF series, will soon grace the small screen with Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat Season 2.

The streaming giant on Tuesday released a video of the actor answering questions about his experience of shooting in the village, eating bottle gourd (lauki) and his character Abhishek finding love in the show.

When asked about the recurring motif of lauki in part one of the show, Jitendra Kumar laughed and said, “Lauki is jawani ka pyaar. We used to hate it as kids, but as you grow up, you realise its value. And a homegrown one actually tastes like butter.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, Abhishek does not have a love interest in the show. When questioned about the character’s potential life partner, Jitendra said, “First, he needs to figure out what he wants. And once he has that down, he will find love too.”

Best of Express Premium

Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...Premium
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...Premium
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat 2 gets a release date

The actor also opened up about what can be expected from the show in its second installment. He said, “The stories of the village, its people and their trials and tribulations that we found interesting in season 1. Those are the things you will connect with once again in the second season too.”

Also starring Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, Panchayat Season 2 will stream from May 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika aishwarya abhishek aaradhya bachchan at cannes 2022
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s red carpet look to Aishwarya Bachchan’s annual appearance, Indian stars who are attending

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement