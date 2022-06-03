Jitendra Kumar on mimicking Arvind Kejriwal in TVF spoof: ‘It was a turning point for all of us’

Jitendra Kumar is basking in the success of Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat 2. The IITian-turned actor in a recent interview spoke about his acting journey, joining TVF and his struggles. He also revealed that it was his spoof on Arvind Kejriwal that turned out to be the turning point for TVF.

Chatting with Mashable India, Jitendra shared that he actually got a chance to showcase his mimicking skills in front of Delhi’s chief minister and Aam Admi Party leader. He added that TVF was doing a lot of spoofs back then and given AAP was in the news, the video reached a lot of people. “It was the trending topic then and the video had a mass appeal. It became a major hit and became a turning point for all of us. After the spoof’s success, we got a lot of brand integration and could eventually make Permanent Roommates. The video also reached him and he called all of us to shoot another one with him,” shared the actor.

Jitendra Kumar then said unlike other celebrities, Arvind Kejriwal had no apprehensions about jokes directed at him. “He was so cool and was like ‘yeh joke le lo, wo joke le lo‘. I was actually shocked at his candidness,” he confessed.

Jitendra also shared how he was worried about the ‘look’ of his character before the shoot of the spoof. The Panchayat actor said that he knew people won’t find the spoof funny if he didn’t get the appearance right. However, the makeup and moustache suited him well and he managed to pull off the look. The actor said that Kejriwal and his party members laughed at the resemblance. “Sab has has ke pagal hogaye the,” he concluded.

Panchayat Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.