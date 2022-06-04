scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya recalls when Amitabh Bachchan loved and shared TVF’s viral video: ‘Screenshot liye’

Panchayat and Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, recalled when none other than Amitabh Bachchan organically amplified a TVF video, and what that meant for the entire team.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2022 2:36:19 pm
Shubh-Mangal-Zyada-Saavdhan-filmGajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar in a still from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Actor Jitendra Kumar recalled his years of struggle in Mumbai, and the encouragement both him and the TVF team got after Amitabh Bachchan expressed his appreciation for a sketch video that they’d made. The video was so successful that it spawned a series that people across age brackets could relate to.

In an appearance on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Jitendra, who is popularly known as Jeetu, recalled how he had taken a corporate job to make ends meet after giving acting a shot. He’d moved to Bangalore at that time, but was called back after a TVF video became very popular. Now back in Mumbai, the team put together a new video with Gajraj Rao, titled Tech Conversations with Dad.

Also read |Jitendra Kumar on mimicking Arvind Kejriwal in TVF spoof: ‘It was a turning point for all of us’

He said in Hindi, “Gajraj sir killed it in the sketch, and it went viral, because it was so relatable across the board. Earlier, the tech crowd or a college crowd would watch our videos, but now, families were watching. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan shared it on Twitter.”

He continued, “He said it happens to him as well. But by mistake, he’d shared some pirated version of the video, which he later corrected. Maybe someone in his team told him. But we were so excited, we took screenshots and shared them on our group. That’s when we realised this could be a series.”

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>

Jeetu can currently be seen in the second season of Prime Video’s Panchayat. He also appeared in the second season of Kota Factory, on Netflix, and has starred in the Bollywood films Gone Kesh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Chaman Bahaar.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

IIFA 2022
IIFA 2022: Salman, Riteish, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday’s BTS moments ahead of the grand night
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement