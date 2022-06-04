Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya recalls when Amitabh Bachchan loved and shared TVF’s viral video: ‘Screenshot liye’

Actor Jitendra Kumar recalled his years of struggle in Mumbai, and the encouragement both him and the TVF team got after Amitabh Bachchan expressed his appreciation for a sketch video that they’d made. The video was so successful that it spawned a series that people across age brackets could relate to.

In an appearance on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Jitendra, who is popularly known as Jeetu, recalled how he had taken a corporate job to make ends meet after giving acting a shot. He’d moved to Bangalore at that time, but was called back after a TVF video became very popular. Now back in Mumbai, the team put together a new video with Gajraj Rao, titled Tech Conversations with Dad.

He said in Hindi, “Gajraj sir killed it in the sketch, and it went viral, because it was so relatable across the board. Earlier, the tech crowd or a college crowd would watch our videos, but now, families were watching. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan shared it on Twitter.”

He continued, “He said it happens to him as well. But by mistake, he’d shared some pirated version of the video, which he later corrected. Maybe someone in his team told him. But we were so excited, we took screenshots and shared them on our group. That’s when we realised this could be a series.”

Jeetu can currently be seen in the second season of Prime Video’s Panchayat. He also appeared in the second season of Kota Factory, on Netflix, and has starred in the Bollywood films Gone Kesh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Chaman Bahaar.