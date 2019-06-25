Jinn Review: Netflix’s first Arabic original is an engaging supernatural teen drama

Netflix recently released its first Arabic original Jinn and the five-episode series is a teen drama mixed with some supernatural elements. The show starts in a high school in Amman, Jordan as the school heads for a picnic to the archaeological city of Petra. The drama focuses on the life of high school teenagers as they get engulfed in the world of Jinns and try to understand the mystical supernatural powers.

The main protagonist here is Mira (Salma Malhas) who has somehow called a Jinn after her classmate is killed mysteriously in Petra. From here on, the show takes a supernatural route while also trying to balance the dynamics of teenage friendships and relationships.

As far as the interpersonal dynamics are concerned, the show is just another teenage drama where relationships are fragile and parents are overtly involved in their kids’ lives. Mira is facing problems with her boyfriend as she is not ready to have sex with him yet. When she stands up for herself, the boy finds it offensive and this speaks volumes about the way women are seen in the Middle East. Well, this holds true for the world but here the show is focusing on Jordanian problems.

Throughout the show, we are told many times via its male characters that they expect their women to be a certain way and Mira does not fit the mould. Women are not supposed to yell in public and standing up for their rights is not something that men have come to terms with.

As far as the supernatural elements are concerned, Jinn gives us an insight into the local stories of that region. The myth of Jinn and how their powers work are explained throughout the series but some questions are left unanswered with a cliffhanger for a second season. The supernatural story isn’t all that shocking but is engaging enough to make you watch all five episodes on a weekend.

Jinn’s five episodes have been directed by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya and Amin Matalqa and proceed at a brisk pace as there is much to tell in a short span. The mix of unique characters gives enough drama for the sub-plots as well.

A big plus for Jinn is the landscape that is exquisitely shot. The caves and ruins of Petra are stunning to look at and this will surely attract visitors from the world over.

Netflix is experimenting quite a lot with its content and one of the best parts of watching foreign shows is getting to know a local story. With their social structure and history, every region of the world has a story to tell and thanks to Netflix, the global audience can be a witness to this.

Jinn has already generated some controversy in Jordan. Teenagers indulging in smoking and drinking in the show has caused a big uproar in the middle-east. The series is being dubbed as immoral with the authorities calling it ‘a moral degradation.’ When compared to the content that Netflix offers on its website, Jinn does not push the envelope in any respect.

Bottom line: Watch Jinn if teenage dramas with a hint of mystery capture your attention.