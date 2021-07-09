Jimmy Shergill on being booked for flouting Covid-19 guidelines: ‘Blown out of proportion’

Jimmy Shergill was booked by Ludhiana police in April for allegedly flouting Covid-19 protocols while shooting for his web show, Your Honour 2. The team, including director E. Niwas, was filming in a private school and was said to have flouted the lockdown guidelines. During the promotions of his latest film Collar Bomb, the actor, in a chat with indianexpress.com, spoke about the incident for the first time, and said that the matter was ‘blown out of proportion’.

“We were all following every protocol in place. I don’t anyone would break a rule knowing we are amid a pandemic. Things were just blown out of proportion,” said Jimmy Shergill.

The Mohabbatein actor said that he was not allowed to talk about the incident at the time. “I think people became more careful after the incident, and that was a good thing. So I look at it from a positive side,” the actor said.

Collar Bomb is set around Sheirgill’s character Manoj Hesi who is a celebrated cop. His life takes a turn for worse when he is made to commit a series of crimes by a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school. Meanwhile, his dark past also starts unravelling, leading to more drama in the crime thriller. The film also stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav.

Talking about the film, the actor said, “It’s a race against time with the bomb placed around someone’s neck, and hence the name, collar bomb. The countdown will lead to a lot of action-packed drama, which the audience will get to see once the film starts streaming.”

“I think the director and his entire team took conscious effort to make the film look very big, and that shows in the promo. People watch theatrical films on the go, on their phones, and that doesn’t make it any less. However, with Collar Bomb, we wanted viewers to have the same 70mm experience. It’s definitely worth a watch,” opined Jimmy about the film’s digital release.

The actor, who has recently won accolades for his performance in web shows Rangbaaz Phirse, Your Honor also said that it’s not necessary to get author-backed roles in films. “There are even times when you get similar roles. OTT has given a reason of excitement for actors, as there’s a lot more to do,” he concluded.

Jimmy Shergill’s Collar Bomb will start streaming from July 9.