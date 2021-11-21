Jimmy Sheirgill is ready to return to romantic roles: ‘Give me a chance and I will prove I can do it’

It was in the late 1990s that Jimmy Sheirgill debuted with Maachis. The intense Gulzar film was followed by Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein, and the actor became the talk of the town. He was the boy-next-door who charmed his way into the audience’s hearts and it is quite commendable that two decades later, Jimmy still has the same connect with his audience. The boy who was bleeding for his love 20 years ago on screen is now a man who is ready to sacrifice his life for his son on Sony LIV’s Your Honor. The second season of the show dropped this Friday and marked the return of Judge Bishan Khosla who has been in a perpetual state of dilemma since the beginning.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Jimmy revealed that in trying to sort things out for his son’s safety, Bishan has somehow ended up in a bigger mess. “The only difference I can tell you right now is that till the first season ended, he was trying to sort things out and in trying to sort those things out, they got worse. He did not want Kashi to die, he just wanted to save his son but it just complicated things even more. This time, Bishan has realised that there is no clean escape from these problems. He knows he will have to face the consequences,” he shared.

The first season of Your Honor had Jimmy’s character, Judge Bishan Khosla, trying to save his son after he accidentally kills a dreaded criminal in a hit-and-run case. The season ended with a big revelation as Bishan found out that the killing wasn’t an accident after all. “In the second season, Bishan has realised that he can’t run away, he can’t even solve these problems so there is no option but to face the music. What happens after he has accepted his circumstances forms the plot of the second season,” shared Jimmy.

Jimmy shared with us that there is a certain sense of universality in this story that connects people to the show. “Any father, no matter what profession he is in, will think what he would do if he were in Bishan Khosla’s shoes,” Jimmy said. It is probably the universal nature of the story that has worked for it so far as the show was adapted from an Israeli show of the same name.

While Jimmy is enjoying the crime thriller space in Your Honor, he wants to go back to his roots and delve into the romantic space. “I definitely want to do more light-hearted and romantic kind of roles now. I would love to do it. Give me a chance and I will prove to you that I can do it.” Jimmy understands that he does not fit the college boy profile anymore but he also believes that if the right kind of light-hearted, comic film came his way, he would be keen to do it. “Something like a Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, something that’s quite light, I want to do that. It’s not like I don’t get offered such parts, I have gotten a few but none has excited me yet. There has to be something exciting, unique in the story or the character so you are excited to give a whole year towards it.”

Speaking of his earlier films like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, one can’t not talk about Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil where Jimmy starred with Irrfan Khan. When asked about the making of the film, Jimmy recalled that he still has “beautiful memories” of the making of that film. “I still remember how we made that film. I was doing a lot of films those days – Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Kehta Hai Dil Baar Baar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and I was really busy. In the middle of all of that, Haasil came to me and we decided we will make it somehow. So whenever I would get 4-5 days, or whenever another shoot got cancelled or postponed, I would give my time to Haasil. We would shoot a song or something else. We kept shooting every month. I used to love working on that set. That environment and everything, I have lovely memories of that film.”