Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das to star in Netflix series Choona

A heist comedy-drama, Choona follows an unlikely group of people who band together to take down a common enemy -- a corrupt politician who has wronged them -- using 'jugaad' as their only weapon.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 16, 2021 6:33:30 pm
ChoonaChoona will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix India/Twitter)

Filmmaker Pushpendra Nath Misra on Wednesday announced his upcoming Netflix series Choona, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das, and Monika Panwar.

The show will mark the Ghoomketu director’s foray into the long-form series format.

A heist comedy-drama, Choona follows an unlikely group of people who band together to take down a common enemy — a corrupt politician who has wronged them — using ‘jugaad’ as their only weapon.

The ensemble cast also includes Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Talking about the show, Pushpendra Nath Misra said, “What comes to your mind when you hear the word Choona? For me, it is the quintessentially Indian flavour of ‘choona lagaana’ (deceive someone).”

“The excitement of discovering who deceived whom and how they did it is incomparable, especially when it’s the weak pitted against the powerful. There’s no synonym that can do justice to this feeling. Since we are all about the drama and rooting for the underdogs,” the director added.

Pushpendra Nath said the show is the perfect blend of the heist genre with the “lightness of a comedy”. “Put this together with amazingly talented actors in a long-form series format, and you get ‘Choona’,” he concluded.

