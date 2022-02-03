Jim Sarbh on not seeking validation on social media: ‘Don’t care about all of that, I just like acting’

Actor Jim Sarbh believes his upcoming web series, Rocket Boys, on SonyLIV, will break the stereotype about science being a “boring and an intellectual subject”. Rocket Boys chronicles the lives and works of two renowned physicists, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha. While from the trailer some people are apprehensive about the show going deep into the scientific jargon, Jim suggests, “It is about two very creative people who also enjoyed living life.”

Jim essays the role of Dr Homi J Bhabha, and he feels to promote the web show, he doesn’t need to sing praises of his character. “The truth of the matter is, you do not need a PR script or a blurb to talk about Dr Bhabha. For promotions, people have to talk about their character nicely, and say things like ‘wow it was such an honour to play this character’. But in the case of Dr Bhabha, it’s all true and everyone knows it.”

Homi J Bhabha was called the architect of India’s atomic energy programme. He has two noted institutions in his name including the Homi Bhabha National Institute and the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education.

From the beginning of his career, Jim has impressed with his various roles, be it of a terrorist in Neerja, a cunning friend in Sanju, or a cheating husband in Made In Heaven. But, it is the first time that he is playing a real-life character and for him it is easier get the character right. “It’s easier to get all the puzzle pieces together. You can hear anecdotes, read about their lives, read people’s impressions of the character, listen to their speeches, so basically you get a blueprint,” Jim opined in an interview with indianexpress.com.

But the 34-year-old actor suggests that if a fictional character is written well, then the “approach is similar”.

“The approach, at the end of the day, becomes similar if a fictional character is also written well and their approach to life is also been clearly depicted.”

However, playing the physicist was easier for Jim as just like Homi Bhabha, the actor too has Parsi roots. “Probably it made it easier for me to understand the world,” he said while adding that he did many workshops to get the ways of the character correct and to learn the scientific jargon in Hindi, which proobably was the toughest task for him.

But what made the task tougher for the actor was the outbreak of coronavirus. “There were many stops and starts. There were Covid-19 regulations, then suddenly it went into a lockdown and then it opened again,” Jim shared while talking about the challenges of working amid the pandemic. He added, “Then if someone might get Covid, shoot gets delayed, so you have to keep changing the schedule, rejigging things, sometimes you have to shoot a scene which you haven’t gotten a chance to prepare, so all of these are the challenges.”

After Rocket Boys, Jim is looking for a couple of other releases in the upcoming months, which include a film and a web series about which the actor can’t talk right now. But ask him, after doing so much work and having a lot in his kitty, does he not crave for people’s attention and admiration on social media? He replied, “I don’t care about all of that. Should I? I just like acting, that’s where my interest and my thoughts lie.”

Jim concluded the interview by sharing an update on the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit series, Made In Heaven. He said, “We are filming it.”