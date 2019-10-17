Jim Parsons, Greg Berlanti collaborating for historical LGBTQ docu-series Equal

Actor Jim Parsons and writer Greg Berlanti have teamed up for a docu-series about the forgotten leaders of the LGBTQ rights movement.

Titled Equal, the four-part series has received an order from Warner Media’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The show will narrate the “gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism”, the streamer said in a statement.

The show will use both documentary footage and high-end re-enactments to tell the stories.

Prominent LGBTQ rights’ activists to be featured in the series include Harry Hay, the Daughters of Bilitis, Christine Jorgensen and Bayard Rustin.

The fourth episode will chronicle the Stonewall Riots from start to finish as well as the first Pride event, held the year after Stonewall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show hails from Warner Horizon Unscripted TV’s new documentary unit.

It will also be executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Joel Chiodi, Sarah Schechter, Todd Spiewak, Jon Jashni, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen.