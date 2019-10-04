Jesse Williams joins Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams is the latest addition to the cast of Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere.

Advertising

The series based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book, also features Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson.

According to Deadline, Liz Tigelaar has penned the series and is developing it as well.

The story follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Advertising

“It explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster,” the plot line reads.

Williams will play Joe Ryan, a wealthy Wall Streeter who for years has struggled to have a baby. Joe and his wife, Madeline, take help from an unlikely source to start their family.

The project is produced by Witherspoon’s banner Hello Sunshine, Washington’s company Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios.