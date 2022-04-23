Jersey, Guilty Minds, Russian Doll S2: Top picks for latest shows, movies this weekend

This weekend, head out to the theatres if you are a Shahid Kapoor fan, as he has returned to the silver screen after three years. His much-delayed film Jersey is finally out. But if you are planning to stay home as the number of coronavirus cases increase again, I would recommend watching Guilty Minds on Amazon Prime Video.

Jersey: In cinemas

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

A remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name, Jersey tracks the life of a father who is ready to go to any lengths to fulfil his son’s dreams and of a doting husband who is trying hard to save his marriage from falling apart. The film has been called an ’emotional ride’ by many. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it a 2.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur-starrer film has all the elements of an inspirational sports drama. The film comes alive in the sequences between Shahid and his real-life father who plays his never-say-die coach and mentor. Pankaj Kapoor delivers a lovely, relaxed performance.”

Read the review of Jersey here.

Oh My Dog: Amazon Prime Video

Oh My Dog is produced by Suriya and Jyotika. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video India/YouTube) Oh My Dog is produced by Suriya and Jyotika. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video India/YouTube)

The Suriya produced film, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, revolves around the close bond shared between a young boy and his pet dog. Actor Arun Vijay, his father Vijayakumar and his 11-year-old son Arnav play key roles in the movie. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R reviewed it and wrote, “Oh My Dog is not just about an abandoned puppy finding love. It is about people who are considered weak standing up for themselves and sticking it to the big guy. Director Sarov Shanmugam doesn’t just depend on the Husky’s cuteness to charm us and carry the film to the end line. There is a solid moral story to take home.”

Guilty Minds: Amazon Prime Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar (@shriya.pilgaonkar)

The courtroom drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey. In her review, Shubhra Gupta called the series “hugely entertaining and thought-provoking.” She wrote, “What’s most striking about this all-desi, hugely entertaining show is how real it feels despite the dollops of drama inherent in its stories.”

Read the review of Guilty Minds here.

Operation Romeo: In cinemas



Neeraj Pandey production Operation Romeo is the official remake of the Malayalam film Ishq Not a Love Story which revolves around moral policing. The film explores the themes of romance and suspense. It revolves around two young lovers who are traumatised by two policemen (Sharad Kelkar and Kishore Kadam) while they are on a date. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Kishore Kadam, Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto.

Russian Doll S2: Netflix

The American comedy-drama series has returned with its second instalment after a successful first season. Starring Natasha Lyonne in the lead role, the series revolves around a software engineer who is in New York City to attend a party as the guest of honour but soon realises that she cannot escape it as she is caught in an endless loop of dying and returning to the same moment.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: In cinemas

The official synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads, “The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.” The movie stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Shemar Moore.

Read the review of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 here.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: In cinemas

This image released by Lionsgate shows Pedro Pascal, right, and Nicolas Cage in a scene from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. (Karen Ballard/Lionsgate via AP) This image released by Lionsgate shows Pedro Pascal, right, and Nicolas Cage in a scene from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. (Karen Ballard/Lionsgate via AP)

Written and directed by Tom Gormican, the film stars Nicholas Cage playing a fictionalised version of himself. The film is sort of a tribute to his films and characters. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote in her review, “The writing is very basic, the plot strains credulity and, but for Cage putting into the role all he has got, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent would collapse under the weight of its own pretensions.”

Read the review of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent here.

Have a happy weekend!