Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill to premiere in May

Seinfeld’s last special release was 1999’s I’m Telling You For The Last Time on HBO. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Seinfeld’s last special release was 1999’s I’m Telling You For The Last Time on HBO. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Celebrated stand-up artiste Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Netflix with his second special 23 Hours To Kill, set to premiere on May 5.

The hour-long special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York and was part of the Seinfeld co-creator’s residency at the venue, the last few shows of which were called off due to the coronavirus outbreak last month.

Seinfeld’s last special for Netflix was Jerry Before Seinfeld, which premiered in 2017 after he signed a major deal with the digital platform.

The deal included two stand-up specials as well as episodes of last year’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

Prior to the Netflix deal, Seinfeld’s last special release was 1999’s I’m Telling You For The Last Time on HBO.

