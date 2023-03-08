scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Rennervations trailer: Anil Kapoor steps in to help Jeremy Renner, watch

Jeremy Renner's reality docu series Rennervations features appearances from stars like Anil Kapoor, Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastain Yatra and Anthony Mackie.

Jeremy Renner, Anil KapoorJeremy Renner will be back on screen with Rennervations. (Photo: Screengrab)
Jeremy Renner is back and he is ready to renovate. The Hollywood star recently dropped the trailer of his latest show Rennervations. The four-part reality docu series will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

It is the first time Renner will be seen on screen after he met with a snowplow accident earlier this year. Rennervations will feature the star renovating vehicles in a way that they become useful for local communities–wherever he travels, across the globe– in need.

The series features appearances from stars like Anil Kapoor, Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastain Yatra and Anthony Mackie. Renner took to Instagram and posted the show’s trailer, announcing that Rennervations will start streaming from April 12.

“FIRST LOOK at “RENNERVATIONS” @disneyplus this April 12th. We are all so very proud and excited to share with you all finally!!! Love you all 💗. Im coming back very soon,” he captioned the video.

Also Read |Anil Kapoor confirms his next international project with Jeremy Renner, says he is loving the ‘new beast’ OTT

In the trailer, Jeremy Renner explains his motive and says he is out to reimagine “decommissioned government vehicles” to help local communities–in Rajasthan, Reno, Chicago, Cabo San Lucas–in a “different way”.

Actor Anil Kapoor will be seen with Renner in the series when the Hollywood star is in his India leg. Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote,  “My friend, @jeremyrenner, combines his passion for giving back to communities with his love of construction and he asked me to help out! #Rennervations is to @DisneyPlus, April 12!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Jeremy Renner is currently recovering from the injuries he sustained in the snowplow accident, which occurred after he tried to help remove a family member’s car from being stuck in the snow. The actor’s snowplow ended up running him over and critically injuring him.

After receiving a blow to the chest and suffering from orthopaedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 12:56 IST
