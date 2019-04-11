Jeremy Renner to star in Hawkeye series on Disney+

Disney is gearing up for its upcoming streaming platform Disney+ and after announcing a slate of shows featuring characters like Loki and Winter Soldier, they will now be making a show based on Hawkeye, as reported by Variety. The series will, reportedly, star Jeremy Renner.

Advertising

Jeremy will be seen playing Hawkeye aka Clint Barton in Avengers: Endgame. His character was MIA in Avengers: Infinity War and his whereabouts during that timeline is yet to be known.

Variety reports that through the course of the show, ace archer Hawkeye will pass the torch to Kate Bishop. Bishop is another character from the comic books who continues the legacy of Hawkeye. She is also a part of the group known as Young Avengers.

Disney+ is already making shows with Loki, Winter Soldier, Falcon, The Vision and Scarlet Witch. Prior to developing shows for their own streaming platform, characters like Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and The Punisher had their own universe on Netflix but the shows have now been cancelled. It is yet to be known if these shows will come back on Disney+.

Advertising

With the start of Disney+, Disney will host all its content, films and television, which includes Star Wars saga, Marvel films and now, even the Fox properties. The shows and films that are available on different streaming websites will probably be taken off.

Jeremy Renner has been playing Hawkeye since 2011. He first appeared in a cameo in Thor. He was then seen in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Jeremy has also appeared in films like The Hurt Locker, The Town, Arrival and American Hustle.