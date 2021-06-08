Jennifer Lopez signs multi-year production deal with Netflix

Jennifer Lopez is already working on two Netflix features -- The Mother and The Cipher. (Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

Pop star-actor Jennifer Lopez’s production company has inked a multi-year first-look deal with video streaming platform Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions will create feature films, TV series and unscripted content, supporting diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

The Hustlers star, who co-runs the banner with production partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, is already working on two Netflix features — The Mother and The Cipher.

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” she said.

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global films, said they are looking forward to showcase “impactful” stories in collaboration with Lopez.

Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world,” he said.

Lopez will start shooting for Niki Caro-directed The Mother later this year. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.