Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Pepper to lead Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Awake

Oscar-nominated actor Jennifer Jason Leigh and actor Barry Pepper are set to feature in Gina Rodriguez-led Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Awake.

Mark Raso of Kodachrome fame is set to direct the film from a script he co-wrote with his brother Joseph and Greg Poirier.

The film’s cast also includes Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos and Gil Bellows.

“After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill (Rodriguez) may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind,” the official plotline of the film read.

Paul Schiff is producing the project. Entertainment One is production banner.

Rodriguez and the Raso brothers are also going to serve as executive producers along with Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Poirier and Whitney Brown. Joanne Lee is a co-exec producer.

Leigh, 57, is best known for films such as The Hateful Eight, Anomalisa and Road to Perdition, among others.

Pepper, the star of films such as The Green Mile, Saving Private Ryan and True Grit, is currently awaiting the release of his disaster horror movie Crawl.