Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show renewed for third season

Apple TV Plus has renewed its popular series The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, for a third season.

In a statement, the streaming service said that Charlotte Stoudt is boarding the show as showrunner as part of a new, multi-year overall deal that she has signed with Apple.

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative,” said Stoudt.

Kerry Ehrin, who developed and served as showrunner on the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series, will serve as a consultant on the third season. She will also develop new projects for Apple under her overall deal.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

It is told through the lens of two complicated women, played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

The second season, which released in September 2021, saw ‘The Morning Show’ team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The series also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, as well as Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

“It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television,” he added.