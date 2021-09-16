Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon say you’ve to pay the cost for being famous: ‘It’s become a sport for people…’

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are all set to return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show Season 2 from September 17 but before the show begins, the actors had a chat with global media about the series and what fans should be expecting from the drama this time around. The first season of the show received mixed reviews, but it earned Aniston the Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as the newscaster who is caught in a crossfire between the network and her co-host Mitch, played by Steve Carell, who has been accused of sexual harassment and is under severe public scrutiny.

The second season is set after the events of the Season 1 finale that saw Alex and Bradley unmask their corporation and its problematic work culture. While the first season of the show was centered around the #MeToo movement, the second season takes the audience to the pre-pandemic era, just before the world shut down. Reese Witherspoon talked about the themes of the second season and shared, “This season is really exploring that time right before the whole world shut down. So it’s January to March (2020) right before. And we’re dealing with systemic racism, homophobia, ageism, and our newfound power and what our relationship to power is, as women inside of a news media organisation.”

As seen in the first season of the show, The Morning Show deals with a lot of workplace politics where even seasoned news anchors know that their place in the business is extremely fragile. When asked about being “replaceable” in Hollywood, Reese said that the present times are quite “unforgivable.” “We’re all capable of terrible things and we’re all capable of great things. And none of us are just the one horrible thing we ever did,” she said while talking about the nature of the business where past actions of an individual continue to haunt them.

Reese believes that the show “beautifully addresses cancel culture” and how there is a “human cost to exiling people or condemning them for one thing they did in their lives.” In the show’s first season, Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler faces the ‘cancel culture’ after it comes out that he has been exploiting women at the workplace by using his power.

In the first trailer of the series, Jennifer’s Alex talked about how there is a cost that one has to pay for being famous. Talking about that statement from her character, Jennifer said that “there is a price to pay.” She added, “I keep saying it’s become a sport for people to sort of decide how they feel about a different person this week or the following week, or what they’ve said, or if something was said out of context. It’s a lot more than just, we’re going to perform for you and we’re going to create a show so that you can be entertained.”

Reese added that success surely has a cost, but also that “success without meaning or purpose can feel very empty.” “I think there’s a lot of people who have achieved a lot and they’re unhappy. We all know them,” she shared. In the series, Reese’s Bradley comes from a humble background and is still adjusting to the high-profile life she now has in New York.

The Morning Show Season 2 starts streaming on Apple TV+ from September 17.