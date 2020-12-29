Jeet Ki Zid trailer: The power of perseverance

The trailer of Amit Sadh’s web series Jeet Ki Zid is out. Sadh plays Kargil hero Major Deependra Singh Sengar in the show. Amrita Puri plays Sengar’s wife Jaya, and Sushant Singh essays the role of Sadh’s commanding officer in Jeet Ki Zid.

Sadh underwent rigorous training to portray the war hero in the ZEE5 series, and the results show on screen. However, the drama is a bit on the louder side. There are many dialogues thrown around about never giving up in the face of obstacles, even as Sushant’s character pushes the protagonist to the breaking point.

Talking about Jeet Ki Zid’s theme during the virtual press conference, Amit Sadh said, “This is not just the major’s story. This is a story of how people helped each other in trying times. It is a story about not giving up. In these days of struggle, when mental health is of paramount importance, I just knew that this was a story that needed to be told.”

The official synopsis of Jeet Ki Zid reads, “Jeet Ki Zid is a ZEE5 Original action thriller series starring Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh. Based on a true story, the series is an inspiring tale of a soldier whose never give up attitude helps him overcome tough challenges and turn the impossible into possible.”

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Jeet Ki Zid will begin streaming on ZEE5 from January 22, 2021.