Jeet Ki Zid release LIVE UPDATES: Amit Sadh web series is streaming on ZEE5

Jeet Ki Zid also stars Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

ZEE5 web series Jeet ki Zid, which has Amit Sadh essaying the role of a Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Sengar, starts streaming on Friday. Deependra fought disability and overcame all hurdles to serve the country.

Amrita Puri plays Sengar’s wife Jaya Singh, and Sushant Singh essays the role of Sadh’s commanding officer Colonel Ranjeet Chaudhary in Jeet Ki Zid.

The official description of the series reads, “Jeet Ki Zid is a ZEE5 Original action thriller series starring Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh. Based on a true story, the series is an inspiring tale of a soldier whose never give up attitude helps him overcome tough challenges and turn the impossible into possible.”

Sadh, who has played the role of an army man earlier in Avrodh: The Siege, recently spoke with Indianexpress.com about playing the role of a war hero. He said, “Firstly, just wearing the Indian armed forces uniform changes you and your mindset. This particular story of Major Senger and Jaya is a story of togetherness. How they slug it out together, and how they don’t give up on each other. It might be a story with the backdrop of the Indian Army, but primarily it is about these two beautiful, strong-willed heroes. So, the excitement comes from being able to portray a real-life hero. I feel lucky that I got to do this.”