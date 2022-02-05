jeen-yuhs trailer: Documentary on Kanye West looks overawed by its subject

Netflix has released a trailer for jeen-yuhs, which traces the life and times of rapper, singer, and songwriter Kanye West, who has now officially changed his name to Ye. The documentary, which is made up of three parts, will use footage of the musician that has never been screened anywhere.

Beginning from his early days, the film, directed by Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, will cover his rise to global fame, his relationships, his marriage and everything else until the present. West was married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian in 2014. The highly publicised and celebrated union was put to an abrupt end when Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

If the documentary can creditably capture his nonconformist side, it is going to be a very interesting film indeed. Thus far, the film looks a little too awed before its own subject. There seems to be little, if any, criticism.

jeen-yuhs arrives on Netflix on February 16.

Meanwhile, his estranged wife Kardashian has hit back at him for manipulating their situation. Kanye had taken exception to the fact that their daughter was put on video-sharing and social network platform TikTok.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” wrote Kardashian in an Instagram story.

She added, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness,” the statement continued. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”