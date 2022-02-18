Jeen-Yuhs first impression: The Kanye West documentary is only for the staunch fans

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, shortened to just Jeen-yuhs, is a Netflix Original documentary that traces the life and times of rapper, singer, and songwriter Kanye West. The first episode of the three-part documentary released on Wednesday, and the next two will come out on consecutive weeks.

Jeen-Yuhs is directed by West’s old buddy Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and his partner Chike Ozah. West is often succinctly described as talented, but controversial. He is one of the most successful musicians of this century, both critically and commercially speaking. He possesses an incredible 22 Grammys and is also one of the best-selling musicians ever.

However, music is not the only thing that has helped him hog headlines. His life has been full of highs and lows, and he has every now and then provided fodder to the yellow press through his antics and knack of getting into controversy. His views have often been deemed contrarian just for the sake of it.

For instance, he sparked controversy in 2016 by tweeting, “BILL COSBY INNOCENT !!!!!!!!!!” referring to the stand-up comedian and actor who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault. West did not explain how he came to his conclusion and never elaborated further.

As appeared to be the case in the trailer, documentary, or at least the first episode, is much in awe of West to be anything but completely devoted to the cult of Kanye. There are hints of that nonconformist personality we know (and fans love), but they are explained away by suggesting his statements are proof of his candour and spontaneous nature.

That being said, jeen-yuhs is indeed a goldmine if you are interested in the real West, so to speak, the man behind the photo-ops and public appearances. For Coodie has captured footage of the man when he was a nobody. We see a Kanye stripped of all the glamour that has come to be irrevocably associated with his person.

Still, jeen-yuhs would be of keen interest to only the diehard fans. The rest of the two episodes may prove to be a departure, but I wouldn’t count on it.