Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Modern Love Mumbai, Puzhu: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Puzhu are the two cinematic highlights of this weekend. Both of them are family dramas led by actors Ranveer Singh and Mammootty respectively. While Jayeshbhai Jordaar is out in the theaters, you can catch up on Puzhu on the OTT platform, SonyLIV. Going in another direction is Netflix’s documentary film Our Father which tells the horrifying tale of a fertility doctor.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: In cinemas

Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. (Photo: YRF/YouTube) Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. (Photo: YRF/YouTube)

Ranveer Singh-led social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar is helmed by debut director Divyand Thakkar. The movie revolves around a young Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn girl child. Going by the reviews of the YRF film, you can book tickets for Jayeshbhai Jordaar only if you are a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan as the actor has tried his best to uplift the film. However, the story and execution leaves a lot to be desired. As per The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta, who gave the film 1.5-star rating, “The intentions of this Ranveer Singh-Shalini Pandey film may have been noble, but it comes off as a babble of characters flailing about in a plot which makes you grit your teeth.”

Read the review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar here.

Modern Love Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video

Stills from Cutting Chai, a short film in Modern Love: Mumbai anthology. (Photos: Amazon Prime Video/ Instagram) Stills from Cutting Chai, a short film in Modern Love: Mumbai anthology. (Photos: Amazon Prime Video/ Instagram)

Modern Love Mumbai has six love stories helmed by filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. Shubhra Gupta wrote that the series will “make you fall in love with the city, all over again.” In her review, she wrote, “The anthology may not inspire the same awed-affection as the Maximum City, but each story does have something uniquely Mumbai about it.”

Read the review of Modern Love Mumbai here.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: In cinema

Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. (Photo: PR Handout)

The Mahesh Babu starrer explores the theme of rich people exploiting the banks and with hard-working tax payers forced to bear the brunt. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film two-star rating and wrote in his review, “It is narrated through a conservative template of a ‘masala movie’ with customary fight scenes, song sequences and punchlines that add little to no value to our experience. Of course, if you are a hardcore fan of Mahesh Babu, then you are in for a treat.”

Read the review of Sarkaru Vaari Paata here.

Puzhu: SonyLIV

Mammootty in Puzhu. Mammootty in Puzhu.

Mammootty essays the role of a helicopter father in debutant director Ratheena’s family drama Puzhu. Parvathy also features in a lead role in the film which explores a father-son relationship. Manoj Kumar R gave the film a four-star rating and wrote in his review, “Puzhu distinguishes itself from other movies that examine the dehumanising effects of the caste system by being completely non-judgemental.”

Read the review of Puzhu here.

Our Father: Netflix

Netflix’s documentary Our Father narrates the story of a fertility doctor named Dr. Donald Cline who used his sperm to impregnate dozens of women. It features interviews from parents and children and a few others who were close to the situation. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar wrote in his review of the film, “Our Father isn’t as powerful as that film, purely because it doesn’t have a directorial voice as strong as Berg’s behind it, but it also asks important questions about consent. And for a brief moment, it attempts to understand Cline’s motivations.”

Read the review of Our Father here.

Don: In cinemas

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film DON is a campus-based drama full of romance, comedy and fun. It is written and directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Soori, Samuthirakani, and Munishkanth Ramadoss among others. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R called the film a “pleasant” campus drama. He wrote in his review, “The film is pleasant from the word go, thanks mainly to the charm of Sivakarthikeyan. It is very easy to accept him in this role given the film also closely resembles the struggles he faced in real life before he became a movie star.”

Read the review of Don here.