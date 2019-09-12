Jayalalithaa’s nephew asks makers of Queen for clarification

While Kangana Ranaut is prepping for Thalaivi, a biopic on late politician Jayalalithaa, Tamil filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan recently announced a web series on the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu titled Queen.

But, it seems Menon hasn’t taken permission from Jayalalithaa’s family for his project on the actor-turned-politician’s life. Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar recently released a statement where he has asked Menon to clarify who is the political icon in his web series Queen.

The statement reads, “I came to know from media that director Gautham Vasudev Menon is planning to make a web-series about a political icon titled Queen and Ramya Krishnan is playing the lead role. Director Vijay (Thalaivi director) met me and gave a narration about his project ‘Thalaivi’ which is a biopic of my aunty late J Jayalalithaa. He has also availed permission from me and has taken a No-Objection certificate to start the project. He has assured to portray the real facts in the movie without defaming my aunty in anyways.”

He continued, “In this situation, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has announced his new web-series project about a political icon. I am not sure about the political icon whom Gautham Vasudev Menon is mentioning. I would wish to clear it to the media if any movie or web-series is being pictured about my aunty late J Jayalalithaa without our families permission, it would be dealt with seriously. Hope Gautham Vasudev Menon clears who the Queen is.”

The first look of Queen was unveiled a few days back. An MX Player production, the series stars Ramya Krishnan and Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran. According to reports, the story of the web series has been adapted from the book The Queen written by Anita Sivakumaran.