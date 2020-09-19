Jason Momoa starrer See to start production on Season 2 in October

In See, Jason Momoa plays the character of Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian. (Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Jason Momoa will resume shooting for the second season of his Apple TV Plus series See from October 14.

According to Deadline, the series will be shot at Cinespace Film Studios in Toronto, Canada. It is expected to film through March 2021.

See is set in a future where the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.

Momoa plays the character of Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian, in the eight-episode series, written by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame.

The show’s first season debuted on the streaming platform on November 1 last year. It was later renewed for a sophomore run.

The second season will also feature Momoa’s Dune co-star Dave Bautista alongside Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe and Nesta Cooper.

