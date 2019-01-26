Jason Bateman to direct a Netflix comedy featuring John Cena

After his critically-acclaimed Netflix show Ozark, Hollywood star Jason Bateman will be helming a Netflix comedy featuring WWE champion and movie star John Cena, according to a report by the Screen Rant.

Advertising

After wowing the audience with his acting chops in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, Cena will soon be seen in the Jackie Chan action-comedy Project X-traction.

The Jason Bateman directorial’s plot will revolve around a family that finds itself trapped in an abandoned film studio that later comes to life.

According to the Screen Rant report, Bateman might also feature in the film. The film’s script will be penned by Mark Perez, who has previously worked with Bateman on the acclaimed comedy Game Night.

Bateman had made his directorial debut with the 2013 Bad Words. The actor had also helmed The Family Fang, which had released in 2015.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Cena also has his plate full, as the action star will be featuring in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle apart from the Jackie Chan flick.