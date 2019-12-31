Janhvi Kapoor: Working with Zoya Akhtar was my biggest takeaway from Ghost Stories

Janhvi Kapoor’s Ghost Stories will stream on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor’s Ghost Stories will stream on Netflix.

After the success of Lust Stories, Bollywood filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee are set to come together for horror anthology Ghost Stories. The film will stream on Netflix.

Zoya Akhtar has had a successful 2019 with her film Gully Boy and web series Made in Heaven. The filmmaker will be making her debut in the horror genre with Ghost Stories. Her short film will feature Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri and Vijay Verma in the lead roles.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Janhvi spoke about working with Zoya. She said, “It was really interesting to be a part of the film. However, the biggest takeaway for me was that I was getting to work with Zoya. All my energies and focus was towards that. It is a new space and genre for me.”

When asked how much does the digital medium excite her, the actor said, “I think it is a wonderful platform with some really amazing content being made. There is so much to explore in terms of content. You may not have the luxury to make a feature film on certain subjects but you can on the web. So it is quite liberating that way. But for me personally, I wasn’t looking at it as a digital film but as an opportunity to learn.”

As seen in the trailer, Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse, who also has a very glamorous side. On being quizzed which side of her character was more fun, the 22-year-old said, “I didn’t take it as two different sides but yes, purely out of comfort, playing the nurse was easier. It was really hot and sweaty. After a point, it got irritating to wear those bangs. It was although really cool to see myself in that look, as I haven’t done something like this before. Zoya was also very clear about the kind of aesthetic she wanted, and that helped me get a lot more clarity for the character.”

Sharing how she prepped up for her role, the Dhadak actor said, “Initially, it was quite tough to even function with those syringes. I would end up jabbing it (laughs). The nurse who was on the set helped me a lot. And by the time I learnt it, she was so impressed. She told me I would actually make a great nurse.”

“As for the accent that I have, they asked me if I could speak Tamil or Telugu. Since I didn’t know it, I imitated my DOP from my last film (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), and they found it amazing. That’s how the accent came about and gave a new flavour to the character,” Janhvi Kapoor added.

Lastly, recollecting a spooky incident from her personal life, Janhvi shared, “I was having a sleepover with my friends and we watched the Exorcism of Emily Rose. In the film, at three in the night, all the lights go off. And the same thing happened with us. At exactly 3 am, the electricity went out in my house. We all got so scared.”

Ghost Stories will start streaming from January 1 on Netflix.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd